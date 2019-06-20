Ammunition sales surge before background checks enforced in California

More
The new background check will go into effect July 1, 2019.
1:57 | 06/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ammunition sales surge before background checks enforced in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"The new background check will go into effect July 1, 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63836561","title":"Ammunition sales surge before background checks enforced in California","url":"/US/video/ammunition-sales-surge-background-checks-enforced-california-63836561"}