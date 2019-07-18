Transcript for Amnesty Intl. report: Migrant detention conditions 'cruel and unlawful'

And we're gonna stay on the story I'm acting DHS chief Kevin make Magdalene in. He was testifying on Capitol Hill today is a take a lesson. The incendiary and overwrought attacks on the men and women securing our border and enforcing immigration laws in the interior are unwarranted and damaging. The demonization of law enforcement professionals US Border Patrol agents CBP and ice officers from all racial and ethnic backgrounds from all states and collings. We've chosen a career about protecting others must stop. Right so this comes as a new report from Amnesty International calls for the shut down of these facilities saying they are cool. And unlawful so here with more again is Denise bell with an Amnesty International. Denise why do you guys say that these need to be. Closed in what happens to the kids at that actually happens. Well first of all thank you for having me back and yeah glad to be here talking about this and hear about their activism that's happening on the hill right now. Children should ever be detained. That is the principal human right there it is never in their best in trusts and that is why we are calling for the closure of temporary facilities like homestead. They're human rights and rights and the US thought being violated. Children should be released immediately to their sponsors who are often family members there are people waiting to receive them yet they are locked up in prolonged detention. Yes so you actually visited one of the facilities in homestead yes what was your experience when you went. This industrial line for processing children and set up providing child centered care this is no home for children. Yeah and and when you were in there did you see it what was alarming to you when you went in. It's highly regimented strictly regulated children we're bar codes that are scanned when they enter and exit buildings. While they have to submit service request forms from basic necessities. Also what were alarmed by is that thousands of children have been detained him more than 141000. Since March 20 AT and this is supposed to be a temporary facility surely the government could have planned battered. So what is the message you think the government is sending by. Putting all of these migrants in these centers it's very clear that the government is seeking to punish people seeking safety here. And again and again it's gone after the most vulnerable populations. Children and families yes. End just before we go. You know you're sitting here with us today you guys just wrote another paper what is the message that you want to continue to make sure the American people now. That we can do better and we have done better children should never be detained he should be but their families the government is not a family member. All right Denise valley appreciate seeing you again they can't.

