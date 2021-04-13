Analyzing Day 11 of Chauvin trial testimony

Civil rights attorney Channa Lloyd analyzes testimony from George Floyd’s brother and a use-of-force expert and discusses how the Brooklyn Center shooting could impact the trial.
3:17 | 04/13/21

