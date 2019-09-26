Transcript for Andrew Yang talks impeachment inquiry and 2020

On the impeachment battle has certainly ground the twice when he democratic campaign to a halt in some respects this debate has been overshadowed by. What his take you is taking place in this town but some of the candidates now speaking out about this impeachment process Andrew Yang stopped by the briefing room. A short time ago or we asked him how he feels about what went down today. Andrea thanks so much for joining us this week actually came out. One of the last democratic presidential candidates to come out in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry you said you think it's the right path forward. We're change for you. Well I've been in lock step with Nancy Pelosi where I think that in some ways impeaching the president plays into his hands politically. Impeachment is unlikely to succeed given the Republican controlled senate. And every moment that the stories about Donald Trump that's a moment that Democrats are presenting a new vision for the country that can actually help move us forward. But at this point you have the president colluding with foreign leaders and putting pressure on them to. Kneecap political rivals. And cover it up and so at some point you have to move forward with impeachment. So I think that Nancy Pelosi has done the right thing. You just said it obviously won't accomplish much over in the Republican controlled senate so many. Democrats this issue is divided Democrats lot of Democrats say this should simply be fought out at the ballot box why not. Just weighed in and take this to the voters in the election what do you what do you think in impeachment effort led by Nancy plus who will actually accomplish. Well my plan is to be there to be Donald Trump at the ballot box and Tony Tony and I am one of only two candidates in the democratic field that 10%. Trump supporters said they will support. In the general election so I am not optimistic that we're going the successfully get him out of office I expect him to be there for me to defeat in Tony Tony. It's LC Gabbard when he year rivals in this race is said she wouldn't pursue impeachment at this time. Did you think that position should be disqualifying fervor for her to get the party's nomination. I don't think it should be disqualifying him you know if you look at composition. Sent it it it's a reasonable stance to say this might end up. Not being the raid moved but I'm on the camp now that. Given the president's latest actions impeachment is the right path. If you we've been watching this extraordinary. Committee hearing I know you've been meeting with the ladies of the view that the and having there watching minute by minute but you have been following this explosive. Narrative that's unfolded over the past week what would you. Have asked what would you want to know from the Director of National Intelligence if you were on that committee today. Well I I have been fascinated by the testimony of and to me that the real question is after you get this set of information in this complaints. Then what's the process through which that information gets conveyed today congress. And that's. Really been the catalyst to this whole investigation. Was this complaint. So I think that we're learning a lot and one of them upsides to impeachment is that we'll learn more in the days ahead. That in that is for sure is these hearings do unfolded got to ask you about the front runner one of the front runners in your race Joseph Biden at the center of this. Controversy. Of course do you think that. He and being embroiled in this in direct battle with the president do you think it makes him in any way less electable. I don't the American people are very Smart just a trump administration. And Donald Trump himself personally. Digging for some sort of ammunition I don't think that affects showing the lead is in in the least. All right shifting topics here quickly you are in the throat and in the throes of this campaign the straight now to the October debate. How are things going for you right now a lot of people were surprised to see you on that stage. A down in Texas few weeks ago the ABC news debate. And how are you feeling about me and being able to meet these new threshold say here coming in November give us sort of the state of play for you right now. Well we're seeing unprecedented growth in the Yang Yang a low poll this had a 38% nationwide. We qualified not just for this next debate in October or halfway to qualifying. For the November to be so you're going to see me and our campaign. We're gonna grow throughout the fall and we're in it for the long haul we're gonna win the whole thing DeVon. So a year or your halfway to making it to November confident you're gonna get there and finally just got to ask you about that extraordinary. A moment we had at the beginning of the ABC debate when you came out in favor. Of your signature plan the thousand dollar. Guaranteed income plans to dress she's concerned implementing that through your campaign to select number of individuals where does that stand right now. Well we are just about to announce the winners of the freedom dividend and I can't wait to meet them because we know the money's going and make them healthier mentally healthy year less stressed out they're gonna use it. To improve their own lives and situations. And Americans know instinctively that a thousand dollars a month. Would be a positive game changer. For almost all of us and it's not but certainly not going to do anyone any harm it's going to be quite the opposite so I can't wait to meet them and you'll see them. Be announced in the coming days. All right we'll be following it Andrea hang presidential candidate on the democratic side thinks much for coming in. Thanks seventy soon.

