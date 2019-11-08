Transcript for Animal cruelty raid nets man living with 230 pets in Texas

As soon as the sun came up deputies and investigators fanned out across the county and right. Arresting people who live active warrants for animal cruelty ranging from a bad that but deplorable conditions failure to provide care. And cruel treatment in one case alone. 200 in thirty plus animals living in his residence from birds to turtles to march to rabbits. Bearded dragons and they were living in deplorable conditions. About marvelous teacher and a loss. Members off the environment and at a water. These are some of the animals seized last year for that home while the investigation continued against owner Edmund mag doll. He was arrested today in other cases. Dogs left behind when their owners moved without food and starving then there are the allegations against Tony Carradine. He surrendered. His case involved him videos slamming a doll. On the ground. Hard. Which of course caused the animal to have fractured legs. Each case different but all involve animals in distress and often contain. Their former owners now charged with class a misdemeanors. Which carry jail time and a fine if convicted it. This week showing that animal cruelty has consequences. At a voters don't care about their pets other people are watching. If you see animal cruelty. Going on in a neighbor's house. A friend's house or anywhere. That animal doesn't have a voice. Ever prickly ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

