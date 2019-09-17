Transcript for Anthony Bourdain's personal belongings heading to auction

And camp were Danes possessions will be auctioned off to raise money for his family and charity experts say the entire collections worth about 400000. Dollars. The more than 200 items including paintings clothing and even board games custom made chef's knife. The auction will be held on line from October 9 through the thirtieth potential buyers can see the items at exhibits in New York Georgia and Texas. We're Danes we all know died by suicide last year and for rights.

