Transcript for Anti-Asian xenophobia rises amid pandemic

Asians are often seen as an afterthought. The feeling that you don't belong. Feeling. You have to prove yourself consistently. And spoon. We should be our people are getting an actor in the last sat on me you know slash. You know somebody pay attention please you don't notice us. Confirmation. And you know I dare you. I just how they certainly don't back. Time. Happy and being noon news. My card and east. You can Amorim and. You learn more and who is pretty high used. And and he'd been Yangtze in nineteen who. Nineteen carrying over their marrying an easy. CD thing. He ran from only across the street downhill and slammed him to repair. Through the floor brokers had opened. I want him to. Stay alive and make out who. You make up into the receiver nick didn't. They he do to wake up and being. An airplane food youth. We know that we got to speak out and we can't be quiet about this because that's why this keeps happening. Did he love me. Men and new. There are reports of dozens incidents of bias against Chinese Americans in this country. He's got injury. Accident racist. Comes from China in its old blues set days it's a neat and number. Because of that all be in me and coming home seems like it's from the administration. Doesn't believe in white snow. And a growing accept us settle an increasing the subsequent white XP RET. I would it none of decency really need. This type of organized toward each on the Sonny and kinds of being used throughout history. It's even though I only Asian Americans were important and race in the United States of America. Arrow are all equities instances where you meet our needs and feel that we are foreigners. That are just not good enough in some people's eyes to be American. Leader. It's still consistently trying to push. Back and moral arc of history. Which includes. Different forms of racism. Violent. Murder. All of these things are extreme and break that I'm. This in years. The pandemic but it was also. The Yeager on average weight. And when we saw happening across the country where there was. A real national wrecked in the Booth racial justice. In this country and not. Just recognized my Latin America and spoke trying hate Americans of all backgrounds. I didn't feel more mainstream media to cover court stories. Q give credence in the art business to witness our team there's a halo of fact that condoms. With people being able to see other people's stories. On television I like to see story time. It seems teen. We beat here would be committed acts. It's low key to school should keep it's OK. It's nothing to do she did nothing to peace. It's noticeable seed if you are anti racist. You must acknowledge. Asian American experience. And if you care about diversity you must include the cable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.