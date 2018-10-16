Transcript for Anticipation builds as jackpot swells to more than $600 million

Barry finally here's some of middle warming up a little excitement over tonight's Mega Millions drying. All over the country people are lining up to get tickets hoping to take home the second biggest Mega Millions prize ever Bryan Burrough is in Chicago Ryan did you get your ticket. I don't have my ticket yet I was open may go to go in on some kind of office pool man. Our jobs a little bit the by the way are absolutely terrible one in 300 in two million that's why there hasn't been a winner dating back to July 24 so. The pond has swelled the 654. Million a measly. It's 372. Million if you decide to take the cash option. And keep in mind to even if you don't win the Mega Millions tonight the powerball is also swelled to over 300 million dollars up between these two jackpots. I just about one billion dollars up for grabs in the span of two days. Brian I definitely we can do well if we split that together I think a 50%. Yeah it will be okay then deal we we've got we've got to deal I think it's a little bit light right now but the the cashier tells us that the urban bursts here and there may be during the lunch rush. There'll be another person in the afternoon were people start getting off so if you've been holding off be prepared to stand in line. Boy IRA good advice there from Ryan Barrow when you heard it here Ryan's gonna win and then he's gonna split it with me Ryan you set it on TV Israel now. Thanks a lot riding girl from Chicago floors good luck racked.

