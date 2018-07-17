Transcript for Apple unveils emoji on World Emoji Day

Waving a mode he waving a mode he will dance here in Times Square where we are celebrating. World of modes each day talking to folks about their favorite mode seize their most used remote seas and of course the new ones that everybody's looking forward to having. Kites at today's world a military gang. I don't know if you guys nailed but. I'm here asking people if you can open appeared texting app on your phone. Let us know what your most used a mode C it is it'll be the one in the top left corner. OK here we got in mom that laugh and it's only a collapsing case with the tears that means you're sending a lot of funny text messages I guess. Aid laughing face the laughing kids that feud with Billick crying laughing. That's such a popular line yeah all of it happened. Are you all texting each other is that what this isn't it time that red Hayek happy. Asks its you're in love. Really so base getting a lot of red part of motif. Yeah yeah. It's important spread the love DN a mosey on national know today did you guys also know that today apple announced that there. Creating seventy more new remote diesel come out by the end of this year. Joanna take a look at some of them so there is using curly hair. Eight net different hair colors you do you set glued you don't have it you're not a big and it. I'd bet. Next out. Seems your remote she's the. I hope getting her reactions right now. If you guys are watching back to apple we have a critic apparently here but what don't you love about this on Zion Benton and Tampa. The new white hair a mode she brand nailed how we're moving to and click all. All that mode she is men and when men. In case your grandparents are taxing our then. Again montesinos' real AM how did they do she's not apply in imagine everything and Hernandez now. Grandma's Killen head. Monday as my cabinet like. It's just Graham I use a note she's in her text messages but it's that they card saying kids you base isn't something that make. Like the same thing she would be saying anyway I love you so much captain cannot kiss okay okay. If the eight could create any a motif that doesn't exist yet. What MO GG feel like apple needs to kind of get with the program on creating. And ideas Mara thought they. I didn't fit the clinking champagne has not announced. We don't have no he does these yeah. I have ten of the year. That's a good ones no shot glasses see there. Again we are severely lacking in the alcohol department which is something that I say. Pretty authentic and a few world number OG day guys thanks very hanging out this a little bit and we'll dance in Times Square celebrating world of OG day you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.