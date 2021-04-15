Transcript for April snowstorm for the Northeast and Central US

Time now for look at your Thursday whether. More hail and heavy rain along the Gulf Coast today this is the scene as southern Louisiana where thunderstorms today. To produce flash flooding. Someone got a little too close to this lightning strike in Louisiana by U country and war lightning is on the way. Elsewhere rain and snow. Some snow today in parts of the northeast and another foot of snow is possible in the Rockies checking today's high temperatures 42 in Denver mild in the Pacific northwest below normal readings for the midwest and New England 74 Albuquerque.

