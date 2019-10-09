Transcript for Arizona fugitive added to US Marshals' most wanted list

Well the marshal's office announcing today that they upped the reward for the Barksdale cup all. But not only that all solidly red GMC truck in which they got away. There's a 5000 dollar reward for that also they say Blaine is a career criminal and has ties to prison games. When this homicide was committed in Tucson. The the stole took approximately a hundred weapons. From the from the victim's home in addition to any large amount of money. Now blazer award is that 25000. Dollars that puts him on the top fifteen most wanted fugitives. Across the US for the marshal's office his wife Susan. Also want it and her reward. Is that 101000 dollars authorities at first believe the two were near snowflake but two weeks have gone by and now they need the public's help. Our priority at this point instance to find the Barksdale men and give them off the street. And back in jail or Ritalin. Authorities do not believe that the couple has fled to Mexico but they do say anything is possible if you have any information on their whereabouts you're asked to call. 1877. Wanted to.

