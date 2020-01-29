Transcript for Arizona man could face jail time for feeding feral cats

Gilbert and Paul Rodriguez had history the town passed an ordinance banning people from eating feral cats on any town property. So what did Paul do you move is feeding operation across the street. And now he's in a legal battle it out and whether or not he got permission from the property. In the cover of darkness Paul Rodriguez has been feeding Gilbert's Daryl Katz for fourteen years I've probably but he and probably a 100000 dollars Paul loves animals and believes that feeding along with spaying neutering is the best way to control population. He showed as is routine back in 28 team is as water and food since. Cooper police have also gotten to know all you've been told several times the people that neighborhood don't want you out here mutant apparel not all of them. Officers chatted with him five times in just one month culminating in his arrest they claimed I did not have permission. And I was charged with giving police false information see what happened Paul told officers Southwest Gas gave her permission defeat on their property they don't know who you are decent and never giving you permission I am potentially looking at a significant fine and potentially could be locked up in jail for a period of time as well it's unlikely Paul will be in the jail jumpsuit. Just as it's unlikely any punishment deters nightly ritual I have gone to every place Weathers a cat. And try to find out who owns the property Paul's trial is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but he tells me could be pushed back a few weeks. As for the ordinance he's going to continue fighting it. And says there are dozens of editors like him feeding cats across Gilbert.

