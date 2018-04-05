Arizona teachers end their 6-day walkout

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a budget plan passed overnight by the legislature that promises to raise teacher salaries 20 percent by 2020.
0:44 | 05/04/18

Transcript for Arizona teachers end their 6-day walkout

