Arkansas hospital discharges COVID-19 patient

More
The hospital called David Williams, who was on a ventilator while suffering from coronavirus, its "first miracle patient."
0:34 | 04/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arkansas hospital discharges COVID-19 patient

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The hospital called David Williams, who was on a ventilator while suffering from coronavirus, its \"first miracle patient.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70056873","title":"Arkansas hospital discharges COVID-19 patient","url":"/US/video/arkansas-hospital-discharges-covid-19-patient-70056873"}