Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital celebrated as 69-year-old Dr. Estrella Huang was discharged after having spent two weeks as a patient at the Philippines hospital.

David Lat speaks openly about his month-long battle with COVID-19. "Nightline" also gets a rare look inside a New York hospital grappling with the disease.