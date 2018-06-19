Armed civilian who shot Walmart gunman is a pastor

More
Jesse Zamora and another man ran toward the gunman, identified by police as 44-year-old Tim Day.
1:50 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Armed civilian who shot Walmart gunman is a pastor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56004798,"title":"Armed civilian who shot Walmart gunman is a pastor","duration":"1:50","description":"Jesse Zamora and another man ran toward the gunman, identified by police as 44-year-old Tim Day.","url":"/US/video/armed-civilian-shot-walmart-gunman-pastor-56004798","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.