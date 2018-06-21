Transcript for Armed pastor who stopped gunman says he's traumatized

And the man who stuffed a carjacking in Washington State by killing the suspect says he is still traumatized by that incidentally David George is an ENTN a pastor he shot an armed suspect. Who went on a Rampage at a Wal-Mart that left three people hurt on Father's Day. George broke down as he described the terrifying confrontation. When the government began threatening another person for the use of their car. Moved in order Tennessee shot government. The into the vehicle which I considered an even bigger threat and I fired officers about credentialed range safety officer. I train regularly to be proficient with a firearm they carry and they do so in a safe and responsible manner. George says he acted in order to protect his family any other customers in the store. He said he and his family are praying for the other victims. And he will not face criminal charges in the meantime we are getting a look at the suspect before the Rampage started police say he drove his car into a gas station. Pulled up next to another vehicle and then got into the driver's seat. The second vehicle before being chased away. Detectives say he later used a gun that he took from his girlfriend to shoot at passes. Passing drivers.

