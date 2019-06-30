Transcript for Army specialist comes out during NYC Pride parade

It started with a raid at a resistance fifteen years later New York City through a massive pride march. To culminate a month of events commemorating the anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement. Started this morning were more than 2000 people gathered. Outside the stonewalling in the bar where patrons resisted police back in 1969. Then at noon millions of people packed Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Two part disagree or cheer in the massive pride march news copter seven was over the celebration. Eyewitness News reporter Derek wallet keys in the flat iron district tonight Derrick. Fred good afternoon to you an amazing celebration here along Fifth Avenue where Tony third and fifth. And also you that this. Hot continues all the way down dip into the village day. The biggest Bryant poured in the wall was in New York City. Closing LG BTQ pride month with the longest marched at the biggest round of this city has ever seen. Second break flooded its everyone to sharing failed states. But this isn't just the big forty it's a protest in fifty years after the outcries against police brutality at the Stonewall inn. Politics still plays a huge role 60 great this is America not Washington. Fresh off the presidential debate stage here builder plus ago greeted these potential voter. Ahead of the politicians the grand marshals include trans actress Kate Rodriguez. Hit epic struggle believes. And full width so many emotions right now. Proposed costar Billy Porter co posted a lot of comfort on ABC's. The the here on world ride it's so great to be here it's a great Sioux. Feel the community to feel them to feel the unity and so many gay lesbian and trains people feeling empowered to tell the world who they. Really are I was afraid to say wild was put that in want to get beat up and high school walking down the street. That's I got older I became wall confident that came out the clouds and stolen out in the military. At this point. My diet people might know now they might know now that she's geysers are coming out I guess it is yeah. Yeah. And thank you to a specialist Houston for his service an amazing moment at played out on live TV this morning. As you can see this is still going strong right now. The largest margin had tried history here in York city more than a hundred floats here and this is gonna continue well into the evening. Reporting live here along Fifth Avenue dirt Waller channel seven Eyewitness News.

