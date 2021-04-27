Army vet charged in Florida double murder may remain at large in Ukraine

ABC News’ David Scott reports on how a double murder in the U.S. and a former American soldier turned fugitive suspect reveals the little known hotbed of extremism within Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live