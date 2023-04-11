Arnold Schwarzenegger fills giant pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood

In the wake of the recent storms that drenched Southern California, Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to take matters into his own hands to patch up a giant pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live