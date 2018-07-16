Arrest made in 1988 child murder after genealogy research matches DNA

More
John Miller, 59, was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the rape and murder of April Tinsley, whose body was recovered three days after her family reported her missing in 1988.
0:25 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arrest made in 1988 child murder after genealogy research matches DNA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56617158,"title":"Arrest made in 1988 child murder after genealogy research matches DNA","duration":"0:25","description":"John Miller, 59, was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the rape and murder of April Tinsley, whose body was recovered three days after her family reported her missing in 1988.","url":"/US/video/arrest-made-1988-child-murder-genealogy-research-matches-56617158","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.