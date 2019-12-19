Transcript for Arrest made in 38-year-old cold case

Actors like complete form with violent crime you cope based on the team that made an arrest in the 38 year old cold case the vote in the murder of Linda matters mostly. Joseph Clinton males aged 58 was recently arrested booked and spoke at a jail charged with first degree murder sexual battery ever. Assault and battery. Advisory quick snapshot from the start to the end where we got here just briefly on Friday September 4 1981 at approximately 35 AM. 31 year old Linda passes Clinton was found deceased in her apartment. Displaced two sons who were fifteen at the time home last act conversation with the mother around 12:30 AM. For 38 years like complete Park City to investigate this homicide made contact with the family throughout the years. Ernest well over Torre detected some of what should join us here today. Assigned to work with school case pursued any lead the belt often taken detectives at various locations. Such as Louisiana North Carolina. And multiple locations to upstate school. In May of 2014. Like the police department created a cold case homicide team to strengthen our commitment to the community. And the families of the victims whose cases remained unsolved. Detective hat shop began reviewing his case in January 2017. Which you can imagine part many hours reviewing entire the entire case file. Our defense which includes numerous police reports. The evidence collected. And after doing so. She formulated a strategy to report was this case. That attack detective that topic so with unyielding tenacity patience and enthusiasm. Seeking the truth and justice for the fans. Due to the advances in technology DNA testing and this year passing of time detective pat not pursue. Various investigative avenues in resubmitted it evidence in case in the case for additional testing and comparison. Which ultimately led to take you have to conduct interviews with jurors of Clinton bills in December 2019. Because of these interviews. Coupled with a supporting evidence are working hand in hand with the state attorney's office. Joseph Clinton mills was arrested and charged with first degree murder sexual battery and burglary with assault and battery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.