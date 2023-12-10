Arrest made in death of 16-year-old cheerleader in Texas

Police said the suspect, identified as Rafael Govea Romero, was arrested Saturday in Schulenburg, Texas.

December 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live