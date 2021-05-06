Arrests made in Hong Kong during banned Tiananmen demonstration

More
ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on Hong Kongers who remain defiant despite efforts to stifle political speech after a restrictive security law passed last year that’s led some to flee the city.
6:39 | 06/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arrests made in Hong Kong during banned Tiananmen demonstration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:39","description":"ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on Hong Kongers who remain defiant despite efforts to stifle political speech after a restrictive security law passed last year that’s led some to flee the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78096576","title":"Arrests made in Hong Kong during banned Tiananmen demonstration","url":"/US/video/arrests-made-hong-kong-banned-tiananmen-demonstration-78096576"}