Transcript for Asian American faith leaders: ‘It’s time to stand up.’

Well the Asian American community is demanding action in the wake of the rise in violence against that community to Asian American Christian leaders recently opened up. About how these recent attacks are affecting the community and what they hope the future holds for their children. Yeah. This is an event that is part of a continuum. Historical. And marginalized vision and end racism dazed. Asian Americans I think the time has come that we faith communities. Go beyond just survival. But become. Eakins of all of justice. And to really. Humble understand. Our faith. And justice issues and our society in which we live. Cannot be separated and and we need to recover those stories. In the Bible god talks about. God out of justice and god old. God who who reaches out to the widows and the orphans and and those who are marginal cost my children relieved. Relieved in this country. Long. I don't want my children. Are new this kind of some sort. I want marcher who deep. Society a better society and its union was mentioned. She suggests this conference. Does sit paired or spin a yarn mysteries. I'm for us to stairwell. And Boris. Or not never. Changed its. Word by parents and troops there. Ugly words from the pulpit Asian American shaped leaders. Talking about the rising tide of violence and bigotry against their community we will stay on this story of course.

