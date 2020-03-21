{"duration":"4:55","description":"Asian Americans experiencing violence and hate after President Donald Trump made hurtful and misleading comments saying “China is to blame” and calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69721552","title":"Asian Americans face discrimination in the wake of the coronavirus","url":"/US/video/asian-americans-face-discrimination-wake-coronavirus-69721552"}