Asian Americans face discrimination in the wake of the coronavirus

Asian Americans experiencing violence and hate after President Donald Trump made hurtful and misleading comments saying “China is to blame” and calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.”
4:55 | 03/21/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asian Americans face discrimination in the wake of the coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

