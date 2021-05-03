More than a third of Asian Americans have been victims of verbal abuse amid pandemic

More
A New York University study shows the psychological toll the pandemic is taking on Asian Americans.
3:29 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than a third of Asian Americans have been victims of verbal abuse amid pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:29","description":"A New York University study shows the psychological toll the pandemic is taking on Asian Americans. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76263636","title":"More than a third of Asian Americans have been victims of verbal abuse amid pandemic","url":"/US/video/asian-americans-victims-verbal-abuse-amid-pandemic-76263636"}