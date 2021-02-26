Transcript for Asian man stabbed in back, suspect arrested

Here in New York a suspect is being questioned after another attack targeting Asian Americans video shows a man walking a New York's Chinatown being stabbed in the back. An eight inch knife was recovered at the scene. We see a suspect's surrender it comes amid a surge in violence against Asians. In several cities. President Biden visits Texas today amid growing anger over the power and water crisis in that state to the head of the agency that manages the power grid told lawmakers yesterday he would not change anything about the company's response. Saying that his staff helped avoid a more serious blackout after winter storms. About one million Texans still face disruptions to their water supply.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.