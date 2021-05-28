Transcript for Asian men in American media

Dining and sorry the tricky. We're in my. The only doing crappy saying. That made it mean literally cringe not the most flattering example of being an American man right. I have this painful memory when I was in college Romeo must die know you guys aren't talking about gently Aaliyah India Max the whole story was built for gently to hear go to get the girl. And then he ends. When the kiss is supposed to have been signs. Nothing. About war and on easing man he gets to kissed a girl. Engineers opposite disconnect with the Wear a American culture uses men and how we view ourselves. What what's this divide about why wise it's uncomfortable for Americans see this as well. The I think it is so strongly correlated with. Representation not dissing media but in avenue slight sport Sorin cooking are a lot of these very visible kind of species. Because. People often times don't have that association of what it means or what it's supposed to look like to be an Asian American men and they just kind of lean on. Some B stereotypes that we just saw you know hybrid Mickey Rooney had Breakfast at Tiffany's. And so. That's what people kind of lean on when he think about the desirability. The Asian Americans and often times that's a disconnect us because. You know rising Asian American men we can come into kind of our own confidence in our own skin and understanding what masculinity means sell us that I think. There's a huge disconnect with how media portrays us and how you kind of feel so I think that gap is narrowing but. Which have a long way to go in terms of representing some these more new wants experiences. Vincent we've seen so many times in the past and seem yellow phase. Martial arts rolls. Joy luck club 25 years later 25. Years later crazy rich Asians and why do you think it took so long. For agents to get back on the big screen. Well I think you know and and the media industry has been very racist that's also been very sex it's them so that. And surprises too much I think that's what's starting to break until the news know folks like well I don't hear. We're demonstrating that come on Asians you'll watch fusion can't. Side and then also knowing that you know now the audience it's my mobile. And not around the world yacht more of a global but morality Salomon gets a minority. So I think a lot of the market forces complex they're trying to not. But I also think it's like people who have been pioneers recruiting. Not know we can do anything it's not just about adding one film but actually happened dozens and dozens they'll step. The show smaller different ethnic group Soledad remains to be strong that it all of it but careers. And pursuits of life. Oh billion body why so I I I'm optimistic that some part of this is opening up. I'm but done in and in recent spike took so long as lesson to what got them as more and do with the but it too has its. Yes no kidding Philip what do you make of the love toward speaking this system the love towards peace and love successes like parasite. Crazy rich Asians and uniting and then he's not supposed out to the reality that we seeing of the anti Asian hate how do you make sense of that. This this seminar I've been wrestling with ficus this whole past year what during the pandemic. It's like LA I was saying merely reported this knowing that there's essentially two Americas and this is not anything new to. Both of any marginalized group we know that there is. Certain systems concerned about things at play that wolf keep minority groups where they wanted to be but then prop them up one when they want to feel like they wanted to themselves a pat on the back but now I think it's a time where we're finally saying no more we're speaking up and I think that's great. It just real quick to comment on just that would that the question earlier about just why Hollywood is so comfortable just as someone who is has been trying to make films on during that. 25 year drought you know it's not like the solid there was no one I was trying. I'm on the really was. Executives and and the system not believing that. There was a space for us I I literally in 2008. Bomb was shopping a film around. And had production companies should have say. No one will buy this. This is a bad business decision if you wanna have Asian leads and thankfully at the time we are he had our fan base kind of growing online. And that's when we suck at you know it color was not ready for us and the fact that is there's a recent study that's most of America can't even name. You know an Asian. So let me like that's just shows you how. Other we already are and so when you try to oust some one. Dave do you what do you think of Asians or Asian man like of course they're gonna think I go that's weird it's strange that's foreign to me so. It did it trickles down from a lot of different places. Stephen white washing we know it's a problem it's pretty it's a pretty dissolution and how to fix it but on ask you sort of I'm actually feeling no scar Jo. Tilda Swinton in and Doctor Strange. And was still an aloha Tom Cruise alas I'm right goes on and on. When you see that. As a representation of Asian Americans what a mess is that send to you personally how. Makes these billion ask somebody who is immediate makes these content. It's part of why I was kind of forced to go into. Making you too contented digital content end. It's also what part of why that is a super important as well I think you know with white washing I've I've always felt like. Earlier on in my career that Soledad that makes sense like but I'd be looking back. I do not realizing no it was not okay and it never was okay. And I think now I have I have the confidence and I know that are comedians conference the boys are speak up about it.

