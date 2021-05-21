Transcript for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: A conversation with Asian comedians

Most people in greens this year's Asian American Pacific islander heritage front is like to know whether. As we continue to see the rising tide of hate against people of Asian descent killed by the pandemic. But also a silver lining the Asian American community feeling galvanized feeling empowered to speak out to finally seeing scenes. City keep the conversation go we've invited some of my favorite Asian comedians. Candid conversation to discuss everything from Asian stereotypes. To the power of humor in combating racism joining me the always jovial international superstar comedian Russell. Lena done comedienne and digital content creator Eric. And rob Tran who Margaret Cho nominated as the comedian to watch in twenty Honeywell and and here is Meehan CDO as yet mean there cohost of the pod cast feeling Asian so I'm sure a lot of you can relate. Growing up I can distinctly remember that moment when I was in elementary school I first have that. Way I'm not light moment kids calling me Chinese it never dawned on me. That I was different and I'm very awkward when he tried to explain to them that I wasn't actually Chinese but. Half Korean even though that didn't seem to matter to any event so I want to ask you all to describe the moment you first realized I'm not white. And how you came to terms with that realization let's start with young me. I'm so I have come different. Historian and like a traditional Asian American person I grew up outside of America. My dad is white my mom is Korean. And I grow pundits an island called Saipan and Micronesia. And I was one of only people that were like personally white bird. Read as a white person so growing up I was seen as a white person and then I moved to states and I was twenty years old that's when he realized that. That's not how Americans Sami and so it was mostly huge realization that I look very agents have most America owns. My murmured the first time I went to the doctor and the doctor came in and shows like. Do you need translate. Lincoln for a pig in those sounds like. Who are you owe me like I'm gonna give yourself. You're 'cause like and white Elaine uranium might in my handles like three talking to common sews like this like shock almost. And then at the time those are Hannah cafe and a customer was like oh where you from and I told her I just moves like from Korea and just like old now I can hear your accent. Who knows lake. Why I. What accent DNA means those like oh I read really different here so I would say when almost one years old I'm Robin I'm curious what your experiences like. I see your own. Rudy Gartman wrote we're still like second largest speedy release or shouldn't in the world to be an ambush choice always ultimately didn't at least. So I thought what eight of whom it was strange stuff a series didn't match what I saw on television it solid. My reality didn't match the reality of the world you know so like a home. I wouldn't watch like television and are. You don't like it and she would do something good and the parents looked. Brown known for weeks and I who was penalized at an appearance was grounded it could have been grounded for a decade and extend. Finish it didn't match you know I'm so. I my sister and I would always felt like we wish we were away because they don't like what you all can view more dignity more region. Do more wouldn't you know we were able to so I guess well I just a little different like that it did people television when he went to the people. Link I'm curious about your experience. Sudden I was born in reasoning you rent. And I remember a time where it was my and one of my friends from Peter class and sound. I remember going to a party and every one. They usually in an Asian home slowly go to a party everyone has issues active fronts. But then everyone was looking in where their shoes. And I was confused exactly like wearing light picking up when she deeper and you're like anybody's house. And so I was like all of this is this is really different. And I felt islands late. I'm really taking company issued a bank has no no we we don't you think there's is. And you have that was on the coming out OK that's. That's not new to meet annually never watching telling Asian helmet or shoes. No you exalt and might last time also my friends she is she went and she sat on the bed with your shoes and I was like. Sense did I don't I don't comply and I felt like everything I learned was just I don't know it was two worlds colliding. I didn't hear my mom screaming about how filthy that is right now didn't athletics added back. Grossly you talk a lot about Greg had India and in your standouts were you always wary you're different you're in you'll also have. We eat I'm not white moment as a child as well I woes. An Indian. This is. I did this you gotta understand I was born in 1970 so in Canada you're dealing with a very very different types of things at that point. I wasn't even aware of other Asian people because. I had my own problems I was dealing with the bats I'm pro about the age of three years old or start doing races since 1973. And and it just progressively got worse so I was about fifteen and I was fully reminded. From a very early age that you are not like. Everyone else that was only the white people telling me this that so from the age of four. I hung out the black community and I never had any problems. As far as my friends all the black friends and I broke with never had a problem with them both. Espresso white porcelain crown street I would cross the street or I would turn the other way because they were very buried. Very venomous at that time they would they would let you know immediately that they didn't like him it didn't matter how that it was a small child. Grown men would spray me with hoses and swear it means coming to go back to where I came from and I'm like. To my house I didn't understand I was born in Canada I don't understand what's happening in they would call you a package that was an error that was RN word. And I got called it so much. That every time I go to the park but the pack he's here and they all the kids have run and I would run whipped them and they would think I was chasing them and I was like no I don't want this backe to get me that is all the. Experience. In the evening and I feel like that's a good commenting Canada and hearing from everyone is that there was a sense of humor you were other. You constantly feeling like other G do you think that's how you've stellar do you know if that's how you felt Russell. What's up tonight was other I just didn't I didn't understand that everybody else was an Indy I don't been. I think it was like because the type of being in the my family is. We're mixed with British so I have a locals that have white skin and blue eyes but that Indian accents. And so I would seelig white people and I Blake probably must be Indian to. And then we have cousins that are really dark so let's see some. Dark skinned to avoid or they might ever I first thought everybody was Indy. Pyongyang and curious a year experienced a similar scam Newton could not realizing that everyone. Wasn't just the singing that there was this difference between us. Mom I think it because you know I grew up up Rhonda and it was so diverse weren't aware curl up there was an it was a very small community. There was sent it was not the forefront of my identity rate like an Asian and that's holier then leave me everyone was look very different. From me but we just all got a long. But then you know linked speaking of my move to America I'm panel announced when he. That's like one other rings and it's happened link blank samples that I said where people were like oh no you're investing and have to act in this way. Because that's how I see you. And that's what was really striking I think. Half and run and you talked about how you you wanted to be why because it was different from the kids that you Graf with. Did you at any point realize that you guys were different because everyone looks like you just everyone has the same. I you know it's a trick to dealing away dye her a long time. And it ended up being either a home but. Remember. 100. They're very end I think you know. But yeah I disagree I don't. There was an older white man you know consider pre existing U. Q I can't even your niece and Rick and I was like OK Dalai except it doubly cursed our own I didn't. I don't really started to accept my identity adding I don't internalized racism Carlos. Bitterness that I would never received and main street in oak and ending when it came out of transgender and he's kind of and briseno never eat like universal. Certain greasing my identity but actual court I think I'd trade weighted arts. Like way you know. We know I'm curious the how many generations he think he alone take for Asian Americans to be considered the you know either comedienne are Americana wherever it is that they're living DD that's even possible. Does change takes time I feel like that are some people dies like cross around his street wearing a bit it's still surprises on that. Blake. I'm there are Asia and think America used. And in and so I feel like give out sometime which is very interesting Saddam. I think hopefully you'll get banned. I I was born and saw my brother was born in Georgia and he has to create access that lessen people's heads all the time they like what it.

