Transcript for Atlanta cop fired after video shows him slamming, deploying stun gun on woman

Cell phone video shows a little girl running away right before an Atlanta police officers slams her mother to the ground nineteen seconds later. Search uses laser on the woman while he's trying to arrest. More of the may first video shows the officer take the woman down again because he reported she resisted and bit his hand. By the time backup of ride the officer had punched Maggie Thomas in her left die. It's not a three weeks later all charges have been dropped against Armas that you can't celebrate because of how the arrest has affected her four year old daughter Marley. I've creating could follow her and you know compress her at the time so that's how would the wires. Pardon me. It all started with the officer that video was patrolling. And drove behind thomas' apartment on boulevard at around eight at night a witness started recording after the officer told Tommy she was under arrest for having an outstanding traffic warrant Thomas denies she ever bit the officer. For him to say that I beat him in this economy and feel like he was just that. Why didn't biblically planes from light day. The Atlanta police department sent me a statement that reads quote based on the investigation by our office of professional standards. The chief recommended that consideration be given to dismissing the charges against ms. Thomas documents I obtained so the city solicitor dismissed the charges Monday. Thomas' attorney Gerald Griggs says he hopes this case becomes a turning point. I believe the higher level of Atlanta police are ready for change. We have to make sure that the rank of file understand that there will be accountability.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.