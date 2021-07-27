Transcript for Atlanta spa gunman pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

Oh yeah. Yeah. Her everything. There various. Yeah. Spent. Pretty much as. Didn't work. Let's look. Sad. Where there. Feel so. Yeah it is seen him. It's alarm. He's. Those. Here's. Didn't do it didn't hear. Hello and control over. The urges. 06. Three a thoughts days. Yeah. Fascinating. Any medium. Here everything. Plus. My. Story. See you. Here. Yeah. It's. Yeah. Yeah swirling. And I. No there is. Did a good. You don't yeah we're. We're pretty. Well yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I was here. One difference. So yeah. It's. A good news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.