Atlanta water system to be restored 5 days after emergency declaration: Officials

City authorities said the Atlanta water system will "return to normal operation" between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to their latest release.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live