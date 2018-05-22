'I got attacked by a mountain lion,' survivor of cougar mauling says in 911 call

In a desperate call to 911, the survivor of a rare cougar attack that killed his friend in a remote area of Washington State frantically told a dispatcher that he needed help.
1:23 | 05/22/18

Transcript for 'I got attacked by a mountain lion,' survivor of cougar mauling says in 911 call

