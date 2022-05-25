'An attempted coup': Jan. 6 committee presents new evidence in 1st prime-time hearing

The Jan. 6 House select committee chairperson, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney laid the groundwork for the moments that led up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live