Transcript for Attempted inmate escape thwarted at Rikers Island

In other news we're following an inmate at Rikers Island made it into the East River to make his escape but didn't get far before he was recaptured. Police say 37 year old author brown made a break for during his recreation time in the yard and around 1230 this afternoon. Authorities say he scaled the fence and jumped into the East River two K nine correction officers you see them right here. Leapt into the water after brown and were able to pull them out and bring him back to the island so I'll offices. Did this. Please stay cool. That we are part of your. Very submit. A brown who was being held on assault charge was taking to the hospital. The correction officers were not hurt.

