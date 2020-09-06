Transcript for Audio deepfakes can manipulate speech

Pope Paul Markel Mac's greatest politician sex JFK blown away what else though I had to say we did stop the fire. It was always burning since the world's meantime and. We have not queen's guards say this god save the queen. We meaning plan and the royals nephew check in England's dreaming the issue to me future. Like big bucks and I cannot lie. You other Brothers can deny that when a goal Watson more than itty bitty waist and around thing in your face you get strong. City news. Saw. Fast so much. Business news. News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.