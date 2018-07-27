Transcript for August 3, 2010: Shooting rampage in Manchester, Connecticut

Now another American tragedies and I it's another worker with a gun and a garage. This time nine people are dead the worst Rampage since thirteen were killed last November at Fort Hood Texas. In the normally quiet town of Manchester Connecticut this morning one shift was letting off. Another was starting the day at a beer distribution center Clarissa ward is there tonight to tell us what happened next Clarissa. Good evening Diane will police are now saying that when they arrived at the crime scene. There were bodies strewn through out the building all the way from the front walkway right through to the back door. It was just after 78 yen went 34 year old own heart fortune began his shooting spree. At the Stanley owned beer and wine wholesaler where he had worked for two years as a driver. He was on his way out of the disciplinary hearing and had been asked to resign over videos that showed him stealing beer. By the time he finished eight people were dead. First family members of the victims it was a wrenching day as they waited for news. Among the dead Victor James at 159 year old man who left behind two daughters and two grandchildren one victim is still in the hospital in critical condition when police arrived at the steam Thornton turned the handgun on himself. But he was no different than any other driver over there you wind pick alone and you go out do your job. Fortune had at least five guns registered to him on his FaceBook page he listed Hoffman's gun center has one of his interests he would file for bankruptcy and according to the mother of his ex girlfriend had complained of racial harassment at work. I think he just had his breaking point he had enough and he called his mother this morning saying that he shop by people and that he was. Saying he loved his mother tell my daughter that he loved her it's the latest in a series of deadly workplace rampages that have plagued the nation. There is one study I read recently that said on average there are six. He employee homicides a month in the United States having people kill other people in the workplace is a very common thing. Many of the high school were friends and family of the victims have been gathering today a priest and a rabbi had been inside. Offering counseling to people as they try to make sense of this horrifying crime die and Clarissa ward reporting from Connecticut tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.