Author advises responsible internet use: 'Be more skeptical consumers'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Pamela Paul, author of the new book "100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet," as she looks at the impact of technology in our lives.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live