Transcript for Authorities say Capital Gazette shooting was a 'targeted attack'

As we already stated we have one person. A white male. In his late thirties. In custody. And are criminal investigation division. Investigators are interviewing him now he entered the building this was a targeted attack. In the capital. Gazette he entered the building with a shock going. And he. Looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level we have. Five confirmed fatal bus and to. Injuries. The injuries to my understanding or superficial. Possibly from glass. From the shock on blast we've mentioned before about the improvised bomb explosive device. That is not. And I AT it was actually. Canisters. Of smoke grenades that he used inside of the building when he entered. The establish this person was prepared today to call me in this person was prepared. To. Shoot people. His intent was to call storm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.