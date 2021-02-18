Transcript for Authorities continue search for missing Florida woman with autism

No let me believe ours mother is growing more and more worried by the man at her daughter was last seen. At the top of this observation tower taking a snap chats LT and she hasn't been seen or heard from since last week. Volunteers are passing out hundreds of fliers like this one in hopes that someone can help find her. Volunteers return to and cold nature center at Hollywood this morning to continue the search for no and we believe Barr who's been missing since Thursday. She had purple sneakers had. Then and Hungary she had a white and black striped shirt she was taking photos were just kind seen anything. Yet Kingston flew. The 21 year old woman has autism and while she's high functioning and very bright. Family friends say she has the social maturity of a fifteen year old girl they fear she may have been kidnapped. We decided that we would mobilize because we know that in these situations especially with human trafficking that. Time is of the essence every minute counts. Believe r.'s friends believe around 4 PM she walked from her parents' home in Hollywood to Sheridan street. Where she caught a bus east to go hiking at the nature center is just in nature girl she laughs birds and bats her passion. Go look up the birds in and the plan can never be believe our took a cell Fiat the observation tower inside the park and sent it to a friend on snapped chat. But around 6:15 PM she stopped sending or receiving messages and phone calls. They. May be me being my baby's going. I've gotten all like what happens if she Orion ski. Her. Local ten reached out to Hollywood police this morning a spokesperson says that police do not believe that believe are is in danger despite the fears of her friends and family. They just want her to com home soon. In Hollywood Matalin right local ten news.

