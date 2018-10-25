Transcript for Authorities detail timeline of Utah college student's murder

October 12 move for a couple days Lauren contact of the university police department report having received suspicious emails. That she believed were from friends of her ex boyfriend Roland. The text stated that Rowland was dead and it was Lawrence fall she was able to determine by looking at social media. But that was untrue fast forward another date October 13. Lauren again contacted the university police to report receiving additional messages. This time she believed they were from or ex boyfriend. Or her ex boyfriend's friends the message coming in several different telephone numbers. Severed different email addresses many of which we believers spoof that we found out through this investigation so she wasn't sure where this was exactly and from. The messages demanded money in exchange for not posting compromising photos of Warren and Roland. On the Internet. On October 19 through October 22 we now. Security video shows this on campus that Rolen was at various locations on campus. And at that time it appeared that he was looking for Lauren without her. Knowledge October 22 three to 6 PM we now know that Rowland spent the afternoon waiting for Lauren what some of her friends. In the residence hall October 22 8:20 PM. Roland confronted Lauren who was on the phone from other. It's in the parking lot right outsider her residence hall where we had viewed him on camera several days prior. In the altercation. She dropped her cellphone and are belongs. He jaguar and to a different spot in the parking lot were forced from the backseat of a car. Excuse me. That he had driven to campus. And he shot her in the car multiple times. At 8:23 PM on October 22 our dispatch received a frantic call from map McCloskey her father. Stating he believed his daughter was in trouble. And really that her mother and her on the phone. And requested officers to respond. They were on the phone there at this time. But she says no no no the phone goes dead. And they don't even know where she she's they know that she's on her way back from a class which they have no idea where she's on campus. We now know at 8:38 PM approximately six minutes after officers arrived. Rowland has picked up an acquaintance at least campus we now know that Roland and cold woman he had met and updating this couple days earlier. Asked her for rides saying he'd just finished working here if you reversed you'd. She agreed. They went to dinner at a local restaurant they drove to the state capital than they went for her home and on council and city where Roland to push our. She later dropped him off at a copy shop around town at 9:55 PM after speaking with several witnesses. After being informed of some recent we possibly heard shots fired but it didn't sound like a normal gun it was really really quiet so we didn't know what it was. The officers located on a secondary search of the parking lot Lawrence body. In the backseat of that vehicle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.