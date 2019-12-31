Transcript for Authorities file hate crime charges against man in Hanukkah stabbing

We turn now to disturbing new evidence authorities investigate that anti Semitic attack in New York authorities have filed hate crime charges against the man accused of stabbing five people celebrate Chanukah and a rabbi's home. Another tried to determine if he's connected to the unsolved stabbing of another rabbi. Boom of the I had. The Jewish community coming together holding a rally in response to a heinous attack outside New York City. It comes as the man accused of stabbing five people during a Chanukah celebration. Is now facing federal hate crime charges officials say this surveillance image shows grafting Thomas entering a rabbi's home in Muncie Saturday. Before slashing several people with a machete the size of a broomstick. Swinging his that is stored kneipher I don't know what it was back and forth I think people. Thomas' family and attorneys say he has a history of mental illness but no known history of anti semitism Marty. Impression from speaking with and is that. It needs. Serious psychiatric evaluation whether those manifested and anti semitism not a moment I can't tell you. But this morning a criminal complaint is. And why did Hitler hate the Jews and overnight sources telling ABC news that authorities are now investigating whether Thomas is connected to the unsolved stabbing in the same town back in November. When a rabbi was found badly bleeding. He survived after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The criminal complaint also claims Thomas has shown interest in the black Hebrew is real light movement. A movement followed by the suspected killers in a shoot out earlier this month the New Jersey in which six people died. Including the gunman both attacks are part of thirteen and a last month. Targeting people of the Jewish faith in the New York City area. Let's call it what it is these people are domestic terrorists we have increased security in this state. I think its first to step up the law enforcement. And authorities say they found another large knife at thomas' house. Different from the one used in Saturday's attack one victim is still in critical condition Thomas has pleaded not guilty.

