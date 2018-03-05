Transcript for Authorities say they foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a Texas mall

A teenager in Dallas is accused of planning a mass shooting at a local mall authorities claim he was inspired by crisis. Now police say seventeen year old Mateen as easy cover up the Iran. Was stalking out the mall staking out the mall and its security for weeks. He's also accused of spending more than a thousand dollars and weapons and tactical gear for the attack. And trying to recruit others to join him well during a jailhouse interview he denied the charges.

