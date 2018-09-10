Transcript for Authorities identify all 20 victims killed in limo crash

That got the latest now on the tragic limo crash in upstate New York the worst vehicle crash in the stated decades police have identified all twenty of the victims. Governor Cuomo has called for all state flags to fly at half staff starting Thursday. And the family the limo drivers now speaking out placing the blame on the limo company. Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan has more live tonight from Amsterdam Jim. Diana the oldest passenger on that limb on Saturday night was just 34 years old. The youngest was Taiwanese for all of them just getting started building families and careers and lives for themselves. It is all laughed so many here wondering. Why at wasn't prevented. Merry garrison prayed alone today at the memorial set up on the twenty lost on Saturday in nearby school Harry who. Okay. The team. Last night this small community came together at a vigil. It seemed everyone knows someone who die and I. Heard everyone talking in a low tone. This one knew this one knew that want a neighbor everybody just kind of song comes together. Because in one way or not they agree are connected to somebody the web and. Of sorrow. From most money lies is gonna reach everybody here because everybody there worked as somebody or. Knew somebody or was a cousin as someone the sorrow made worse by the infuriating. Details coming out of the investigation that the driver Scott is an edge yet. Was not properly licensed to drive the vehicle that carried seventeen passengers to their death. And at the vehicle itself had failed inspection just one month earlier. The family of the driver issued a statement today saying. Scott was all loving. And caring man who never would have knowingly put others in harm's way the family believes that unbeknownst to him. He was provided with a vehicle that was neither road worthy nor safe. For any of its occupants the inspections last month were. Minor things. Windshield wipers. A latch on on a window that needed to be fixed and all those things. Were faxed. Well there's just no evidence the problems were ever fixed state inspection records show the vehicle had breaks estimation is a lack of working emergency exits and windshield wipers that were in operatives there was a light rain the night of the accident. The report also shows the company that operated the vehicle with out proof of inspection. We know for sure. There was an accident. And it was horrific. And genius. Because it's something that should not have happened. And I think everybody feels that way after reading. About. A few other things that unfolded yesterday. When we come back 6 o'clock a spokesman for the driver's family we'll talk about the history of problems mechanical problems. With prestige vehicles including an incident. When he had passengers in the vehicle. And a muffler fell off of the car that according to the drivers battling we'll have more on that. When we come back at 6 o'clock for now reporting live from Amsterdam. Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

