Transcript for Possible 'explosive device' recovered at scene of Annapolis newspaper shooting

Our swat team and our quick responders have been through the building. It is secure as far as there are no more persons in the building that are a threat to anyone else. We did recover. What we thought may have been an explosive device that has been taking care of we have. Members of the bomb squad we see we don't anticipate having any more or explosive devices. The only other information that I have from questions that was asked earlier this we don't have an identification on him yet we do we know he's a white male adult male. And up the gun that was used as described as a long gone talk about the specifics on that we do know as a long guns and as we continue to get information who makes we need him to put that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.