Transcript for Authorities release sketch of man they believe killed 7-year-old in car

Investigators in Texas releasing this new surveillance video of the red truck they say was driven by the gunman who killed seven year old jasmine Barmes went nine and without looking for you. And every so much easier for everybody in. If you would just turn itself skin Justin's mother of the Porsche Washington says she was driving to a grocery store in west Houston with her four daughters when the truck pulled up next to them. The driver started shooting. Killing jasmine and injuring her mother. He had fiercely. Still months now but no real thick. Washington now home from the hospital says the shooting was unprovoked she believes it was a hate crime. But children watching their sister die one of them left shell shocked she hadn't thought that here. And if you mean it. We're continuing to proceed. I would different strategies to try to find this coward of the killer RC Gonzales ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.