Transcript for Authorities thwart 3 alleged mass shooting plots over weekend

Today James reared in juniors scheduled for its first court appearance in Youngstown Ohio. Police say the twenty year old hosted this disturbing video online Fareed and semi automatic wet and sirens blaring in the background with the caption reading. Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Stanley center as a local white nationalist. This weekend the FBI raiding reared in house where they say they found a large collection of semi automatic rifles. Dozens of rounds of ammunition and gas mask and bulletproof armor. In an affidavit police also planning Riordan attended the deadly 2017 Charlottesville unite the right rally. Discovery he spoke on National Geographic I'll be polite Riordan's arrest coming to same day as systematic arrest in Daytona Beach, Florida. Recorded on body cam video. Any weapons need to know about. Another man police say threatening a mass shooting tryst in wicks taken into custody after he allegedly sent a series of disturbing text messages to an ex girlfriend talks about how he wants the dice. In his text messages and we LIC what's a lot of people and at least a hundred people have fun doing it. Police say that an ex girlfriend alerted them to that texts in one to 25 year old allegedly writing he wanted to break a world record. For longest confirmed kill ever. And yet another arrest authorities in Norwalk Connecticut see Branden waksal expressed interest in Canadian amassed shooting on FaceBook. Officials seizing weapons ammunition and body armor from his home last week. The FBI put out an alert the day after the massacres in El Paso in Dayton. Warning and urging the public to be especially aware of potential copycats. Megan to bring in ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.