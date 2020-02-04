Autism Awareness Month: Mother pens special book on autism

More
Mother writes children's book to teach other kids about autism after seeing her autistic daughter struggled to make friends at school.
5:06 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Autism Awareness Month: Mother pens special book on autism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"Mother writes children's book to teach other kids about autism after seeing her autistic daughter struggled to make friends at school.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69928457","title":"Autism Awareness Month: Mother pens special book on autism","url":"/US/video/autism-awareness-month-mother-pens-special-book-autism-69928457"}