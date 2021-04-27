Awaiting sentence of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

John Perry, senior pastor of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, and Rev. Kate Buckley of Saint Simons Presbyterian discuss the impact this trial had on the Brunswick, Georgia, community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live