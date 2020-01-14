Baby found safe after being left in stolen car

A 16-month-old Texas boy has been found safe after thieves stole an unattended vehicle he had been left sleeping in, while his parents face child abandonment charges, police said.
1:35 | 01/14/20

Transcript for Baby found safe after being left in stolen car
